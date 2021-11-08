Canada – Canada strongly condemns attempted assassination of Iraqi prime minister

“Canada strongly condemns the attempted assassination of Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on November 7. We are relieved that the prime minister remains in good health. We wish a prompt recovery to those injured.

Canada strongly condemns attempted assassination of Iraqi prime minister

November 7, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada strongly condemns the attempted assassination of Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on November 7. We are relieved that the prime minister remains in good health. We wish a prompt recovery to those injured.

“Terrorism, violence and other illegal acts have no place in the democratic process. Canada will continue to stand with the Iraqi people and echoes Prime Minister al-Kadhimi’s call for calm and restraint.

“Now is a time for all politicians to demonstrate leadership, engage in dialogue, and find solutions for the good of all Iraqis.”