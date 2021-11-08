Alfa Chemistry Materials Announces to Offer Molecular Sieve for Scientific Research

Molecular sieves are synthetic and naturally occurring zeolites with well-defined structures. They stand out among various materials because they have pore structure, catalytic, conductive and magnetic properties. There are two common molecular sieves, i.e. calcium aluminium silicate and sodium aluminium silicate. The former has a pore size of 0.5 nm, whereas the latter has a pore size of approximately 1 nm.

Molecular sieves are of great importance because they can be tailored for a range of different applications. Molecules can be separated based on afferent sizes, so molecular sieves are very appropriate to be used in size-exclusion chromatography. Also, they can be used as adsorbents for hydrocarbon drying to remove dissolved water from hydrocarbon gases and liquids, says the Marketing Chief from Alfa Chemistry Materials.

The molecular sieves provided by Alfa Chemistry Materials are widely ranged, encompassing: 13X molecular sieve, 3A molecular sieve, 4A molecular sieve, 5A molecular sieve, beta zeolite, KIT-6, MCM-22, MCM-41, mesoporous silica, multi-stage porous silica microspheres, SAPO-11, SAPO-34, SBA-15, SiO2 nanospheres, solid silica, TS-1, Y- zeolite, ZSM-23, ZSM-35, ZSM-5, etc. Below is just a small proportion of the whole catalog:

13X molecular sieve (CAS 63231-69-6), 3A molecular sieve (CAS 9003-53-6), 4A molecular sieve (CAS 11113-61-4), 5A molecular sieve (CAS 11113-61-4), Al-MCM-41, MCM-41, large specific surface area SBA-15, SBA-15, titanate molecular sieve (CAS 12173-28-3), ZSM-5, ZSM-5 sphere, ZSM-5 strip and more.

For more information about Alfa Chemistry Materials offering of molecular sieves or other products, please visit https://materials.alfachemic.com/ or email us directly.

About Alfa Chemistry Materials



Backed up by a versatile collection of material offerings, Alfa Chemistry Materials is recognized as a trust-worthy supplier of multiple materials and chemicals by its clients from universities, research institutes as well as manufacturing companies. Fully aware of the most recent technology trend and knowing what customers truly need, the company never stops efforts to optimize its product lines. This year, the company outlines carbon nanotubes, fullerene (carbon spheres), graphene, high purity materials, MOFs and COFs compound, molecular sieve, quantum dots as its major products for customers worldwide. Meanwhile, the company has already extended its offerings to catalysts, lipids, functional polymers, materials, metals, polymers, regents and many more.

###