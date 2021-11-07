PM condoles loss of lives due to fire in hospital in Maharashtra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021

महाराष्ट्रात अहमदनगरमध्ये रुग्णालयाला लागलेल्या आगीत झालेल्या जीवितहानीबद्दल दुःख झाले आहे. पीडितांच्या कुटुंबियांकडे शोकभावना व्यक्त करतो. जखमींच्या तब्येतीत लवकर सुधारणा होऊ दे. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021

***

DS/SH

(Release ID: 1769713)

Visitor Counter : 564





