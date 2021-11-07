PM condoles loss of lives due to fire in hospital in Maharashtra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021
महाराष्ट्रात अहमदनगरमध्ये रुग्णालयाला लागलेल्या आगीत झालेल्या जीवितहानीबद्दल दुःख झाले आहे. पीडितांच्या कुटुंबियांकडे शोकभावना व्यक्त करतो. जखमींच्या तब्येतीत लवकर सुधारणा होऊ दे.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021
