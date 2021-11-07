Four Weeks To Go until the 14th Annual Energy from Waste Conference

With case studies from the leading Energy from Waste plants within UK and Europe the event will give an overall look into all aspects of running a successful facility.

The Energy from Waste conference will welcome a range of presentations with insightful developments as well as case studies with leading energy companies such as Suez and Municipal Holding Company.

Case Study 1 will be presented by Samir Dendoune, Directeur Upstream Management et Communication, Suez who will discuss Thailand: a promising context for waste recycling and recovery covering:

 Overview of regulatory drivers



 2 actual business cases



o Power plant project running on industrial waste and supported by authorities under power licence and Feed-In-Tarriff for electricity  project success and running plant



o Circular plastic recycling: from used LDPE films to plastic chips for industries – project success and running plant

Case Study 2 will be led by Jakub Bator, Member of the Management Board, Waste Thermal Treatment Plant Director, Municipal Holding Company on Waste-to-Energy in Poland: Key Challenges and Opportunities covering:

 What is the status of MSW management in Poland?



 Challenges Facing the Waste-to-Energy Industry



 How should the government respond to these challenges?



 What are the advantages of developing the WTE industry?



 Conclusions and Recommendations

