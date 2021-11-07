New Frequent Flyer Board Game Takes Off

FLYING HIGH! Your travel destination is set for fun. Gather friends and family and climb aboard the fun new air-travel theme board game, Frequent Flyer™ from Frequent Games LLC.

Frequent Flyer (MSRP $34.99 for 2-4 players ages 8+) is the fun new strategic board game that will take you to new heights of fun with family and friends. In this game, players (travelers) challenge each other to see who will be the first to visit all 20 U.S. cities on the U.S. flight board. Use the cool 20-sided die to move from city to city, earning miles for completing each flight. During each trip, travelers will face random challenges by landing on select spots. While those flying in the regular cabin have higher odds of facing a pitfall, those who upgrade to first class often get better outcomes. Accumulate your miles as you travel and use them to choose your next destination or upgrade to first class for a better flying experience.

Travelers can make strategic flight itinerary decisions to save their frequent flyer miles or use them? Stay on the west coast or travel back to the east coast? Upgrade to first class or stay in coach? It’s all up to you to chart your course for the best way to get to each and every city in the country. The first player to visit all 20 U.S. cities and return to their home city will be the winner. (Optional rules to limit to 10 cities or less for shorter game play).

Joe Cortez, Editor of FlyerTalk, in his thorough review of the new game, described the fun of the game play and added that the “Game serves as educational tool on several levels: geography, math and frequent flyer programs.”

David Horowitz, president of Frequent Games, explains, “The idea for the game came from my busy travel schedule from a previous job. I collected so many miles and took advantage of all of the airlines’ special mileage programs. It was a rewarding experience to find all of the ways to use and accumulate the miles. I was able to go with family and friends to amazing places. It was so satisfying to get great deals and special accommodations that it became a game of sorts.”

The game went on the fast track during the pandemic. Horowitz said, “So many people postponed their travel plans and vacations, that the theme of the game was in such high demand. We were pleased to have Frequent Flyer manufactured and shipped in time this year to meet the holiday orders.”

The Frequent Flyer Board Game is now available on Amazon and direct from the company website .

About Frequent Games

Established in 2020, Frequent Games LLC is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company’s premier product, the Frequent Flyer Board Game, spawned the formation of the company and its mission to bring special places, routes and destinations as a theme for new family fun games and entertainment. For more information visit www.frequentflyergame.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube