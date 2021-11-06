ReviveAdserverMod Launch In-Banner Video Ads Plugin for Revive

Advertisers can easily add their branding, product, or company logo. That is a terrific way of improving the visitor’s experience whilst watching a video. A video end playback image and a background graphic can be added using the plugin. When the video ad has actually played and the device doesn’t really support video playback, the rollback image is stored.

For enhanced branding, a background image file is used as a backdrop for the video. Advertisers can include a call to action option in the thumbnail image to keep it visible and enticing for visitors. To ensure compatibility across all major browsers, you must use both MP4 and WebM formats while designing videos.

Benefits



User-friendly interface



Creates brand power in the audience’s mind



Elevated levels of engagement and click-through



Enables you to precisely focus on your audience



Monitoring of video content and engagement