Children’s Author Cheryl Beck Releases New Book

Introducing Cama: Your Special Friend, a unique little elephant who mysteriously arrives just when she is needed most.

In this collection of stories, readers will meet memorable characters from diverse backgrounds who are facing relatable struggles. Cama shows up with magical surprises while helping the characters, and the readers, find and express their own inner strengths to overcome life’s challenges.

Cama is the special friend you will wish for your children and grandchildren.

The characters are also diverseone story centers on a Spanish-speaking family, while another follows a boy named Dayne who is trying out for the wheelchair basketball team. Children love the brightly colored, dreamlike watercolor illustrations in these relatable miniature dramas, while the straightforward prose is easy for new readers to understand. Children will easily identify with these characters and their familiar emotionsand long for a friend as special as Cama.

CAMA Your Special Friend is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:



CAMA Your Special Friend



Change, Kindness, Love, Forgiveness



By Cheryl Beck



Publisher: Tellwell Talent



ISBN: 978-0228831655 (pb)



ISBN: 978-1777822804 (ebook)



ASIN: B0964JYBGH



Pages: 48



Genre: Children’s Books

About the Author



Cheryl Beck is an artist and small-business owner living in Carstairs, Alberta. Most importantly, she is a mother and grandmother and enjoys these titles the most.

The first story of Cama: Your Special Friend arrived as a vivid dream, which Cheryl awoke to record in the middle of the night. Excited to share Cama’s adventures with her own grandchildren, Cheryl continued writing, creating a series of stories to comfort and inspire children around the world.

Contact:



Website: http://www.camastories.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamaStoriesCarstairs



BookBuzz: http://bookbuzz.net/childrens-book-cama-your-special-friend-change-kindness-love-forgiveness-by-cheryl-beck/

Children's Books, CAMA Your Special Friend, Cheryl Beck

###