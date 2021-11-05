Players for 12 & Under Festival Revealed

The list of players invited to take part in the inaugural 12 & Under Festival that will take place at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar has been revealed. To qualify for this event players must have won a 12&under Cat. 1 tournament or must at least have been runner up in such a tournament. This means the event brings together the most prolific performers on the Junior Tour for a season-ending singles and doubles competition. The 48 players confirmed so far have combined to win an astonishing 80 singles and 98 doubles titles on the Tour this season.
Leading the girls entries are the five players to have won four or more titles: Marilyn van Brempt (BEL), Veronika Sekerkova (CZE), Tamina Kochta (GER), Maia Ilinca Burcescu (ROU) and Anna Pushkareva (RUS). Three boys have achieved the same feat and look sure to feature prominently in the competition; Jou-George Gnjidic (CRO), Mark Ceban (GBR) and Alexey Frolov (RUS).
Acceptance Lists: Boys | Girls | Photo Gallery of Participants
A maximum of 2 boys and 2 girls per nation are allowed and players must travel as Squads with their official Federation coach. 23 European nations are in attendance. Hosted by the Rafa Nadal Academy, the Festival will treat the players to a whole week of sideshows and special events at the famous facility in Manacor, Mallorca.
Schedule
Sunday 14th November: Draw and Coaches Meeting
Monday 15th November: Day 1 singles round robin draw / Opening Ceremony
Tuesday 16th November: Day 2 singles/doubles + Meet&Greet with a professional player / Player Party
Wednesday 17th November: Day 3 singles/doubles + Junior School / Visit to Rafa Nadal Museum
Thursday 18th November: Day 4 singles/doubles + Sports activities
Friday 19th November: Day 5 Doubles Finals, Prize Giving ceremony / guided visit to famous caves
Saturday 20th November: Day 6 Singles Finals Prize Giving ceremony
12 & Under Festival – A message from Rafa Nadal!