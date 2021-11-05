Pentland Brands launches new 100-1-0 sustainability strategy

2032 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Pentland Brands business. Weve shared our plans on how we plan to deliver on our commitment to support both people and planet, through various sustainability initiatives and charitable actions.

Our 100-1-0′ positive business strategy sets out three major targets to be reached by 2032:

To help 100 million consumers live positive, active, sustainable lifestyles

To improve the lives of one million people in our communities

To be a net zero business by 2032

PIONEERING BRANDS FOR GOOD

Our family of brands, including Speedo, Berghaus, ellesse, Endura, Canterbury and Mitre, will increase their drive to create more sustainable products and services, including those which support emotional and physical wellbeing. They will also accelerate their focus on bringing communities together and supporting causes that matter to their consumers. By 2032, these actions will help 100 million consumers live positive, active, sustainable lifestyles.

MAKING LIFE BETTER

We have committed to having 100% transparency across our supply chain, to help protect human rights and the environment. In a world where discrimination, prejudice and injustice is dividing societies, were dedicated to being champions for social mobility, diversity and inclusivity. We will give 1% of profits to charity every year and, over the next ten years, our brands will donate half a million products to those most in need. By 2032, these actions will help improve the lives of one million people in our communities.

DRIVING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Through science-based carbon emission reductions and off-setting initiatives, our brands will achieve net zero between 2024 and 2032. Initiatives include planting 50 million trees by 2032 to restore healthy forests, increase biodiversity and reduce extreme poverty.

Sara Brennan, Positive Business Director at Pentland Brands, says: For nearly one hundred years weve been a pioneer of brands that make life better. But our world has changed, and we need to accelerate our actions.

We know theres much more work to be done, but everyone within the Pentland Brands family is passionate about helping to create a world thats better, fairer and greener. Our teams are already working together on the initiatives that will help us to achieve our ambitious 2032 targets.

Find out more about some of the actions happening across our brands here.