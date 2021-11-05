Hong Kong – Twelve more nomination forms for Legislative Council General Election received today

Twelve more nomination forms for Legislative Council General Election received today ************************************************************************************



A total of 12 nomination forms for the 2021 Legislative Council General Election were received today (November 4) by the Returning Officers for the 10 geographical constituencies, the 28 functional constituencies and the Election Committee constituency.

This brings to 60 the total number of nomination forms received since the start of the nomination period on October 30. The nomination period will continue until November 12.

The number of nomination forms received for each geographical constituency is as follows:



Geographical constituency No. of nomination forms received today Cumulative total Hong Kong Island East 0 1 Hong Kong Island West 0 2 Kowloon East 0 1 Kowloon West 0 1 Kowloon Central 0 2 New Territories South East 0 1 New Territories North 0 0 New Territories North West 0 0 New Territories South West 0 1 New Territories North East 0 0 Total 0 9



The number of nomination forms received for each functional constituency is as follows:



Functional constituency No. of nomination forms received today Cumulative total Heung Yee Kuk 0 1 Agriculture and fisheries 0 1 Insurance 0 1 Transport 0 1 Education 0 0 Legal 0 0 Accountancy 0 1 Medical and health services 0 0 Engineering 0 1 Architectural, surveying, planning and landscape 0 0 Labour 1 3 Social welfare 0 2 Real estate and construction 0 0 Tourism 0 1 Commercial (first) 0 1 Commercial (second) 0 0 Commercial (third) 0 1 Industrial (first) 0 0 Industrial (second) 1 1 Finance 0 1 Financial services 1 2 Sports, performing arts, culture and publication 0 2 Import and export 0 1 Textiles and garment 1 2 Wholesale and retail 1 2 Technology and innovation 0 0 Catering 1 2 Hong Kong Special Administrative Region deputies to the National People’s Congress, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and representatives of relevant national organisations 0 1 Total 6 28



The number of nomination forms received today for the Election Committee constituency is 6 and the cumulative total number is 23.

Particulars of the nominees received today will be uploaded to the election website (www.elections.gov.hk).