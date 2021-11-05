Select Page

Hong Kong – Twelve more nomination forms for Legislative Council General Election received today

Nov 5, 2021 | International

     A total of 12 nomination forms for the 2021 Legislative Council General Election were received today (November 4) by the Returning Officers for the 10 geographical constituencies, the 28 functional constituencies and the Election Committee constituency.

     This brings to 60 the total number of nomination forms received since the start of the nomination period on October 30. The nomination period will continue until November 12.

     The number of nomination forms received for each geographical constituency is as follows:
 

Geographical constituencyNo. of nomination forms received todayCumulative total
Hong Kong Island East01
Hong Kong Island West02
Kowloon East01
Kowloon West01
Kowloon Central02
New Territories South East01
New Territories North00
New Territories North West00
New Territories South West01
New Territories North East00
Total09

 
     The number of nomination forms received for each functional constituency is as follows:
 

Functional constituencyNo. of nomination forms received todayCumulative total
Heung Yee Kuk01
Agriculture and fisheries01
Insurance01
Transport01
Education00
Legal00
Accountancy01
Medical and health services00
Engineering01
Architectural, surveying, planning and landscape00
Labour13
Social welfare02
Real estate and construction00
Tourism01
Commercial (first)01
Commercial (second)00
Commercial (third)01
Industrial (first)00
Industrial (second)11
Finance01
Financial services12
Sports, performing arts, culture and publication02
Import and export01
Textiles and garment12
Wholesale and retail12
Technology and innovation00
Catering12
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region deputies to the National People’s Congress, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and representatives of relevant national organisations01
Total628

 
     The number of nomination forms received today for the Election Committee constituency is 6 and the cumulative total number is 23.

     Particulars of the nominees received today will be uploaded to the election website (www.elections.gov.hk).