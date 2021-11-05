Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels supports Hong Kong film industry at Asian Film Festival Barcelona in Spain (with photo)

HKETO, Brussels supports Hong Kong film industry at Asian Film Festival Barcelona in Spain (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) supports the participation of Hong Kong films in the Asian Film Festival Barcelona (the Festival).



A new generation of Hong Kong filmmakers was put in the spotlight at the Festival. The Hong Kong New Talents film programme was taking its world tour to introduce and promote our new generation of filmmakers to international audiences. The Festival is the travelling programme’s fourth stop after at the 23rd Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, Chicago’s Asian Pop-Up Cinema, and the London East Asia Film Festival.

Derek Tsang’s award-winning “Better Days” was selected as the closing film of the Festival. The other films screened in-theatre were Jun Li’s “Drifting”, Chan Kin-long’s “Hand Rolled Cigarette”, Erica Li’s “Just 1 Day”, Man Lim-chung’s “Keep Rolling”, Anselm Chan’s “Ready O/R Knot”, Ricky Ko’s “Time”, Jimmy Wan’s “Zero to Hero”. Two other films, Chiu Sin-hang’s “One Second Champion” and Kit Hung’s “Stoma” were available for streaming.



At the networking dinner hosted for Spanish film distributors, cinema directors and festival jury members on November 4 (Barcelona time), the Deputy Representative of HKETO, Brussels, Miss Grace Li, highlighted that Hong Kong had long been a meeting point for Chinese and Western cultures where local and foreign talents, including many filmmakers, had been inspired to produce fine work. She added that Hong Kong had developed into a major arts hub, becoming the second largest art trading centre in the world in 2020. Hong Kong was keen to attract more professionals from around the world, providing immigration facilitation for categories included in its Talent List.



With the support of Create Hong Kong, 10 films from the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society’s Hong Kong New Talents film programme formed a special section of the Festival, held from October 27 to November 7.



The Festival is celebrating its ninth anniversary this year. Around 100 films from over 25 countries and regions produced are shown during the Festival.