Durban International Film Festival Calls Filmmakers & Students for 43rd Edition

DURBAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

invites filmmakers and student filmmakers to submit for 2022 edition

Presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa’s longest-running film festival, the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), inviting filmmakers to submit their feature films, documentaries, and shorts for the 43rd edition taking place from July 21st to 30th, 2022. During DIFF2022, the inaugural Isiphethu International Student Film Festival (IISFF) will be launched. The Festival is therefore is also inviting student filmmakers to submit their projects for its 1st edition.

The deadline for submissions is February 28th 2022. For eligibility, submission fees, and to submit, please visit the DIFF Profile on FilmFreeway:

www.filmfreeway.com/ durbanfilmfest

Durban International Film Festival

The official opening for submissions calls on global filmmakers to speak to the myriad of ways we have all restructured our reality. This year’s curatorial theme is Adaptation; DIFF is challenging filmmakers during these times of unprecedented transformation to rise and introduce audiences to fresh perspectives of diversity and inclusion. The festival is looking for films that reach back while looking forward, focusing on strengthening the tapestry of indigenous and authentic African stories with a global view to sustainability and inclusion. These could be films that speak to migration, climate adjustment, social isolation, hybrid integration and films that explore other ways in which humanity is expanding.

Isiphethu International Student Film Festival

Technology has no doubt changed the film industry in many ways and that has enhanced the ability to improve visual- and sound effects. It has also changed the livelihoods of workers in the industry and thereby forcing everyone to think outside the box when planning a film shoot and working on a film set. The festival intends to highlight and celebrate the work of student filmmakers who are producing human stories that offer fresh insights.

The theme for this year’s IISFF festival is Migration. Migration serves to prove that instincts like hibernation, re-assessment and behavioural adaptations exist to preserve life.

Background

DIFF contributes to expanding filmmaker networks, attracts local and international media, creates public awareness of South African and African cinema, and promotes and celebrates African cinema that highlights the possibilities of local film production and stimulates the growth of the film industry. DIFF proactively encourages the development of the African film industry and provides a strategic exhibition platform for local products alongside international films within a professionally implemented and reputable cultural experience.

DIFF has two principal strands: Isiphethu, consisting of a seminar and workshop component to stimulate industry development and a community outreach programme to engage underserviced audiences and the celebration of cinema through the exhibition of films. Isiphethu is due to release a separate call out for the inaugural International Student Film Festival.

