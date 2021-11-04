Canada – Minister Guilbeault to make an announcement during Energy Day at COP26

Media representatives at COP26 are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will announce new Canadian and international members to the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA).

Event: Powering the World Past Coal

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. (GMT); 11:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location: COP26 Venue Blue Zone, Plenary Room Cairn Gorm and online via the UNFCCC’s website.

A short in-person media availability with the Minister will follow at the end of the event. There will be no online media availability.

Joanna Sivasankaran

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

819-790-1907

Joanna.Sivasankaran@ec.gc.ca

Media Relations

Environment and Climate Change Canada

819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free)

media@ec.gc.ca