Hong Kong – Unqualified person fined $60,000 for carrying out minor works

Unqualified person fined $60,000 for carrying out minor works *************************************************************



​A person who had no relevant registered contractor qualification as required under the Buildings Ordinance (BO) (Cap. 123) was convicted and fined $60,000 at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts last week for carrying out minor works.

During inspections conducted at an industrial building at Kwai Ting Road, Kwai Chung, in 2017, staff of the Buildings Department (BD) discovered that a workshop was sub-divided into a number of units. The subdivision works involved minor works items under the Buildings (Minor Works) Regulation (Cap. 123N), viz. erection of non-load bearing block walls, laying solid screedings and erection of drains. As the person who carried out the building works was not a prescribed registered contractor, he was prosecuted by the BD. The person pleaded guilty and was fined $60,000 on October 27.

A spokesperson of the BD reiterated that any person other than a prescribed registered contractor or a person acting under the supervision of any such contractor, who, without reasonable excuse, carries out minor works is a serious offence. If irregularities are found, the BD will instigate prosecution action.

Pursuant to the BO, any person other than a prescribed registered contractor or a person acting under the supervision of any such contractor, who, without reasonable excuse, certifies or carries out minor works commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for six months, and to a further fine of $5,000 for each day that the offence continues.