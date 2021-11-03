Canada – Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Canada, Jonathan Wilkinson and German State SecretaryJochen Flasbarth will hold a press conference to discuss the Climate Finance Delivery Plan (COP26)

Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and German State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth will hold a press conference and take questions from on-site media representatives on the Climate Finance Delivery Plan co-led by Canada and Germany.
Event: Press conference
Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time: 9:30 a.m. (GMT)
Location: German Pavilion (COP26)
Those not attending in-person can view the press conference via live webstream using the Meeting ID 865 0680 9109 and password 547584.
