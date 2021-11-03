Canada – Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Canada, Jonathan Wilkinson and German State SecretaryJochen Flasbarth will hold a press conference to discuss the Climate Finance Delivery Plan (COP26)

Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and German State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth will hold a press conference and take questions from on-site media representatives on the Climate Finance Delivery Plan co-led by Canada and Germany.

Event: Press conference

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. (GMT)

Location: German Pavilion (COP26)

Those not attending in-person can view the press conference via live webstream using the Meeting ID 865 0680 9109 and password 547584.

Ian Cameron

Senior Communications Advisor

Office of the Minister of Natural Resources

613-447-3488

Ian.Cameron@canada.ca

Joanna Sivasankaran

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

819-790-1907

Joanna.Sivasankaran@ec.gc.ca

Media Relations

Environment and Climate Change Canada

819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free)

ec.media.ec@canada.ca