Prime Minister’s address at the event on ‘Action and Solidarity-The Critical Decade’ at COP26 Summit in Glasgow

Excellencies,

My Friend Boris, Thank You for giving me the opportunity to present my views on the important issue of adaptation!

Adaptation does not get as much importance in the Global climate debate as Mitigation. This is an injustice to developing countries, which are more affected by climate change.

Climate is a major challenge for farmers in most developing countries, including India – the cropping pattern is changing, crops are being destroyed by untimely rains and floods, or frequent storms. From drinking water sources to affordable housing, all of these need to be made resilient against climate change.

Excellencies,

I have three views in this context. First, we have to make adaptation a key part of our development policies and projects. Projects like ‘Nal se Jal’- Tap water for all, ‘Swachh Bharat’- clean India Mission and ‘Ujjwala’- clean cooking fuel for all in India, have not only provided adaptation benefits to our needy citizens but have also improved their quality of life. Secondly, many traditional communities have adequate knowledge of living in harmony with nature.

These traditional practices must be given due importance in our adaptation policies. This flow of knowledge must also be included in the school syllabus so that it is passed on to the new generation. Preservation of lifestyles in compliance with the local conditions can also be an important pillar of adaptation. Third, the methods of adaptation may be local, but backward countries should get global support for them.

With the idea of global support for local adaptation, India had taken the initiative of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI. I request all countries to join this initiative.

Thank you.

DISCLAIMER: This is the approximate translation of Prime Minister’s remarks. Original remarks were delivered in Hindi.

