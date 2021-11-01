Xinar.com Relaunches A Better and Faster Jewelry-Making Supplies Website

Xinar has been selling jewelry-making supplies online for 23 years

Xinar.com now offers a superior shopping experience to customers

Xinar’s team helped magnify Xinar’s reach and discoverability online

Xinar is a premier jewelry-making supplies store based in Sonoma County, California. Since 1998, Xinar has provided do-it-yourself crafters, aspiring jewelry makers, and seasoned jewelry designers with an extensive catalog of jewelry-making supplies, including gold-filled beads and findings and the highest quality sterling silver charms for every theme and occasion.

This October, Xinar unveiled a bigger, better, and faster website to cater to the needs of customers who need high-quality jewelry supplies at the best prices year-long.

The newly relaunched Xinar.com features an upgraded and warm aesthetic, reflecting the business’ long-standing tradition of supporting the creative vision of jewelry makers, artists, and DIY crafters. The site has also been migrated to a better and speedier host that ensures the best possible shopping experience on mobile and desktop.

Xinar’s team comprises seasoned professionals in design, development, SEO, and digital marketing. Xinar is currently working with Chicago-based SEO coach Bruce Jones, artist and designer Maria Kristelle Jimenez, and marketing professional Marius Carlos, Jr. for vital improvements in the site’s content, design, and discoverability. The newly relaunched site is also under the care of a new webmaster, Muhammad Waseem, who ensures that all vital, under-the-hood site functions are running smoothly.

According to Xinar’s owner Don Ricke, his vision for a jewelry-making supplies business began when he first started selling jewelry and related supplies with his girlfriend on eBay in 1998. Fast forward 23 years later, and Xinar.com occupies a prominent spot in the jewelry-making world as a consistent source of the highest quality, US-sourced jewelry-making supplies. Xinar is a partner of the finest local manufacturers, too.

Of particular interest is Xinar’s Far Fetched collection.

“Far Fetched is mixed metal jewelry. Let’s appreciate the skill of merging or soldering three metals that [naturally] melt at different temperatures into unusual, fun, and attractive designs. I believe this collection reflects more art than a skill,” says Don.

Always supportive of his customers, Don’s vision for 2022 remains as brilliant and practical as his precious metals.

“I want to continue offering a consistent supply of high-quality jewelry and supplies even though getting the supply is getting difficult nowadays.

“Also, people should beware of being fooled by people who are selling precious metal but are selling fake goods. Look at the price and quality of the item and ask if this could be real. It isn’t realistic; you are probably being fooled,” concludes Don.

Xinar.com

Address: PO Box 568 Graton, Ca 95444

Telephone: 707-541-6071

Website: https://www.xinar.com/

Email: xinar3195@comcast.net

Contact: https://www.xinar.com/contact-xinar/