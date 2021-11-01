Winners Revealed for the 2021 IoT Innovator Awards

After much deliberation, IoT Innovator’s editorial board is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 IoT Innovator Awards, which shine a spotlight on the best businesses, projects, products that feed and grow this year’s Internet of Things landscape.

“Every year, our judging panel finds it increasingly difficult to pare down the list of applicants and this year is no exception. Our 2021 finalists and winners have significantly raised the bar when it comes to connecting billions of devices in a truly transformative way,” said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator.

“We applaud this year’s winners, who are doing so much more than just connecting things; they’re effectively enabling users to make considered, data-driven decisions about the valuable resources we share across communities.”

The Winners

IoT Hardware – Commercial and Industrial

Gold

IPVideo Corporation

Silver

Verdigris Technologies, Inc.

Bronze

Atomation

IoT Hardware – Security – North America

Gold

Sony Semiconductor Israel

Silver

Palo Alto Networks

Bronze

IPVideo Corporation

IoT Hardware – Security – Europe

Gold

Ledger

Silver

Digiflak

Bronze

Sony Semiconductor Israel

IoT Hardware – Security – APAC

Gold

Penta Security

Silver

Sony Semiconductor Israel

Bronze

Thales

IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial – North America

Gold

Particle

Silver

Gurtam

Bronze

Hologram

IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial – Europe

Gold

Gurtam

Silver

Nokia

Bronze

Hologram

IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial – APAC

Gold

Blue Yonder

Silver

Hitachi Vantara

Bronze

Hologram

IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial – Latin America

Gold

Siemens

Silver

AgroMatch

Bronze

Gurtam

IoT Software – Security

Gold

Armis

Silver

Loch Technologies, Inc.

Bronze

Fortinet

IoT Software – Autonomous Buildings

Gold

Vigilent

Silver

IPVideo Corporation

Bronze

Johnson Controls

IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial – North America

Gold

Microsoft Azure

Silver

AWS

Bronze

Gurtam

IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial – Europe

Gold

Gurtam

Silver

Akenza

Bronz

Datacake

IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial – Latin America

Gold

IBM Watson

Silver

Nutanix

Bronze

Gurtam

IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial – North America

Gold

Telit

Silver

BehrTech

Bronze

Hologram

IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial – Europe

Gold

Akamai

Silver

Sigfox

Bronze

Hologram

IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial – APAC

Gold

Huawei

Silver

Fujitsu

Bronze

ZTE

IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial – Latin America

Gold

Advantag

Silver

Hologram

Bronze

Telefonica

Marketing Project of the Year

Gold

5G RuralFirst

Silver

LOCH Technologies, Inc.

Bronze

Fitbit

For more information, including how to enter next year’s awards, visit IoT Innovator’s Awards (http://iotinnovator.com/awards/) page.

About IoT Innovator

IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing you authentic news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.

IoT Innovator, founded more than five years ago, is dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about the next — and perhaps biggest – revolution of Information Technology.

IoT Innovator will incorporate practitioner, industry and vendor news and blogs on its website along with threat alerts, reviews, job boards and events. Pertinent trends, product updates, and vendor moves will also feature prominently on the site.

Contact

Kim Jones

kim@iotinnovator.com