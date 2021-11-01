Evidnt Brings Its Impact Measurement Solution to Social Platforms Through Social Apparent

In just a few weeks, Apple’s iOS 15 privacy updates will start to significantly limit measurement for mobile apps, in particular social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. While companies such as Facebook still generate about $50 billion in advertising spending in the US, which represents nearly a quarter of digital marketing investment, their growth is starting to slow down. The limitations are reportedly causing Facebook to underreport digital metrics by 15%. (source: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/22/facebook-says-it-underreported-ad-performance-after-iphone-privacy-update.html)

“We believe that real-world conversions, like sales and app installs, are higher than what is being reported for many advertisers. We are committed to helping you better measure these outcomes and improve your performance,” said Facebook’s VP of product marketing, Graham Mudd.

Evidnt’s Impact Measurement platform now offers a new module called The Social Apparent, which provides sales impact tracking, measurement, and campaign optimizations. Utilizing Evidnt’s privacy forward solution, which does not rely on mobile IDs or deep integrations, provides marketers with a measurement solution for rapid optimization toward sales. The Social Apparent solution provides insights into social platforms, placements, placement type, and custom targeting parameters-highlighting the impact on brand sales and market share.

“After years of focusing on digital metrics, we’re excited to hear that social platforms are focusing on real-world sales. We’re fully aligned with that vision for helping advertisers and marketers to measure outcomes better and improve performance in a privacy-safe way,” said Alex Andreyev, Evidnt’s CEO and head of product. “Impact Measurement platform is the solution for marketers to grow, even amongst current marketplace headwinds.”

Evidnt’s Social Apparent platform matches standard social media reporting tools with merchant sales data, providing product-level insights on sales, trends, and optimization opportunities. Through direct point of sale integrations with tens of thousands of merchants, Evidnt provides unprecedented scale without any collection of buyer personal information (PII) in a privacy forward and safe way.

All of this comes just a week after Evidnt was selected as The Best Early Stage Technology Company by AdExchanger.

Evidnt was also selected as one of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s competitive accelerator program, after a successful 2020 launch and numerous beta product releases in Q4 to help marketers make better business decisions.

To learn more, go to https://evidnt.co/impact-social