Scientology Information Center Shares Inspiration and Stories of Hope for the Clearwater Community

“These days, when you turn on main stream media or the nightly news, chances are you are going to hear about a break in, a car accident or a murder,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “It can be depressing or put one in fear. Rarely does one ever hear ‘good news.’”

In contrast, combatting negativity and the chaos in the world, the Scientology Information Center, located in the heart of downtown Clearwater, is filling that void by sharing positive stories and programs from the Scientology Network, DirecTV Channel 320 or Scientology.tv every Sunday at 3:30pm since July this year.

The Scientology Network, launched in March 2018, gives an unprecedented look at the Churches of Scientology around the world, Scientologists and the impact of the world’s youngest major religion. Its all-original series include:

L. Ron Hubbard in His Own Voice, Inside Scientology, Destination: Scientology, Meet a Scientologist, Voices for Humanity and more.

“Programs such as Meet a Scientologist celebrate examples of people who come from different corners of the world, have different backgrounds and interests – but they are all Scientologists. These people share their stories of “staying the course” despite the ups and downs and how Scientology contributed to their success.

The most recent presentation was held on October 17th highlighting the episode of Mr. Jim Johnson, owner of Mr. Jim’s Pizza, from the series Meet a Scientologist. One guest, Lawrence, had this to say after watching it, “I like the fact that Mr. Jim never gave up. He failed in some areas but he stayed the course. These programs helped me understand better the concept of ‘staying the course.’”

For more information on in-person showings of the Scientology Network at the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber Skjelset, Center Manager at 727-467-6966 or email centermanager@cos.flag.org.

To take a self-guided tour of the Information Center anyone can stop by: Saturday 2pm-7pm and Sunday – Friday 10:30am-1pm and 2pm-7pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and ROKU.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.