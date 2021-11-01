AVTODOM became the official partner of AURUS in St. Petersburg

AURUS and AVTODOM plan to assign a service authorization to AVTODOM Pulkovo in 2021. This will enable customers to start servicing their cars in St. Petersburg in the near future.

Adil Shirinov CEO of AURUS commented the event: «AURUS continues to implement its development strategy in the domestic market. As part of this, St. Petersburg is one of the most important cities of presence in the Russian Federation. AVTODOM has become a key partner of AURUS in the Northern capital. We are confident in long-term fruitful cooperation».

«I would like to thank colleagues for their trust and appreciation of our work, and for choosing AVTODOM as the first partner of the AURUS brand in St. Petersburg. We have extensive experience working with premium and luxury segments. I am sure we will provide an individual approach to each client. The opening of the AURUS AVTODOM gallery in St. Petersburg will allow residents of the cultural capital to get to know better the luxury cars of domestic production. High demand for exclusive options and luxurious interior finishes now among the clients of this segment. AURUS cars are a very individual and customized product. Therefore, they are already in significant demand. Definitely, the AURUS is the car of its time. It will give the owner the luxury of freedom: freedom of choice and decisions»,  commented Andrey Olkhovsky, General Director of Avtodom Group of Companies.

AURUS is the first Russian automotive brand in the luxury category. It personifies the revival of the industrial, engineering and scientific-technological potential of Russia.

AURUS cars are a line of executive cars. It was created in 2013 by order of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The starting point for the creation of AURUS cars was the need for a domestically produced limousine for the Head of State. In the fall of 2013, the order of the President of the Russian Federation on the beginning of the development of a project for the creation and production of luxury cars based on a single modular platform was signed. Currently, AURUS is the official vehicle of the President of Russia.

Since May 2021, AURUS cars have been mass-produced at the AURUS plant in Yelabuga, Tatarstan.

AURUS was created by the best Russian experts. It has unique characteristics. It combines super-powerful strength, impeccable comfort, unsurpassed protection and noble design.

AURUS underlines the special status of its owner. It is worthy of the unique mission entrusted to it – to be the Car of Russia No. 1. It is a unique representative of high-class cars/

You can found information on the AURUS brand at aurusmotors.com.

Avtodom Group of Companies was founded on December 21, 1992. Today it is a dynamically developing automotive holding, one of the largest in Russia. The main specialization of the company is the sale and service of cars of the premium and luxury segments. The AVTODOM portfolio includes 10 car brands: BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Lamborghini, Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, MINI and smart, and 3 motorcycle brands: KTM, Ducati and BMW Motorrad. Dealer centers AVTODOM are located in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar. AVTODOM is constantly developing, building new dealerships and reorganizing the infrastructure of existing dealerships.

