Canada – Media advisory: Judith Robertson, Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, to launch Financial Literacy Month 2021

Judith Robertson, Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), will launch the 11th annual Financial Literacy Month at a virtual event on Monday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m ET.

October 29, 2021

Ottawa, Ontario

November is Financial Literacy Month.

Judith Robertson, Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), will launch the 11th annual Financial Literacy Month at a virtual event on Monday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will bring together people and organizations from across the country that share a commitment to advancing financial literacy in Canada. The program will include an overview of FCAC’s renewed National Financial Literacy Strategy and feature special guests, including Bruce Sellery, CEO of Credit Canada.

Recently, Financial Literacy Month has taken on even greater importance because of a complex and increasingly digital financial world, and the financial challenges that many Canadians have faced as a result of the pandemic.

The theme of Financial Literacy Month, Make change that counts!, aligns with the National Financial Literacy Strategy and focuses on helping Canadians build financial resilience.

Details are as follows:

Date:

Monday, November 1, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Please note that there will be no Question and Answer period during the event.

