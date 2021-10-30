Michigan Associates of Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine Offers Fertility Service Consultation

Michigan Associates of Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine is a leader in holistic and integrative Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine in Southeast Michigan. Over the past 20+ years, they have been instrumental in helping people achieve their health care goals. The specialties of their clinic include musculoskeletal conditions, mental health, men’s and women’s health, and infertility.

The growth of individuals and couples struggling with infertility is substantial. It is a health care concern that is often not discussed. As a result, many couples feel isolated and alone. Acupuncture can help strengthen and build reproductive health and wellness, thus giving people additional tools in their toolbox and increasing the possibility of conceiving and maintaining a healthy pregnancy.

According to Julie Silver, MSW, L.Ac., owner of the practice, many patients wait longer to begin trying to have children and benefit from a more integrative and thorough approach to fertility. Traditional Chinese Medicine complements the role of Western Medicine, and together they increase the possibility of a healthy and successful pregnancy and birth.

In 2022, Michigan Associates of Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine will continue its mission to educate its patients and the general public on the importance of good self-care as a foundation for fertility. By improving general health and wellness through nutrition, herbs and supplements, exercise, and acupuncture, conception is more likely, and everyone feels empowered and less isolated in the fertility process. The journey is easier and a win-win for all involved.

“We continue to be very grateful to be able to help people in their journey to become parents. It is a gift like no other”

About Michigan Associates of Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine

Michigan Associates of Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine is a practice of professionals working holistically to assist individuals in creating alignment in their body, mind, and spirit and increasing health, balance, and wellness in their lives.

We offer Acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, and CranioSacral therapy. It is our mission to provide whole-body choices in integrated healthcare. We empower patients to take responsibility for their well-being by offering health care services that complement traditional medical care.