Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi

Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi yesterday (October 28) in which a 53-year-old man died.

At 11.46pm, a motorcycle driven by the 53-year-old man was travelling along Container Port Road South towards Tsing Yi. When approaching Customs and Excise Department Vehicle Detention Centre, it reportedly collided with a stationary special purpose vehicle ahead.

Sustaining serious head injuries, the motorcyclist was rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 0.38am today (October 29).

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories South is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 1346.