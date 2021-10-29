Department of Consumer Affairs invites applications for filling up of three vacancies of the Members in National Consumer and Disputes Redressal Commission

The Department of Consumer Affairs under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has invited applications to fill three existing vacancies for the post of Members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which is an Appellate Authority established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to hear various appeals under the Consumer Protection Act. The Commission is headquarteredin New Delhi

The Department of Consumer Affairs has invited application only through Online Mode.

The qualifications, eligibility, salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of a candidate will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.

The Search-Cum-Section Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 for recommending names for appointment to the said post shall scrutinise the applications with respect to suitability of application for the posts by giving due weightage to qualification and experience of candidates and shortlist candidates for conducting personal interaction. The final selection will be done on the basis of overall evaluation of candidates done by the Committee based on the qualification, experience and personal interaction.

Prescribed application form, the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 and the Tribunals(conditions of service) Rules, 2021 are also placed in the Ministry’s website “www.consumeraffairs.nic.in” for easy reference.

Applications of eligible and willing officers are requested online through URL: jagograhakjago.gov.in/ncdrcby 30th November 2021. Wherever applicable, a copy of the application submitted online may be submitted through proper channelalong-with prescribed documents to Director(CPU), Department of Consumer Affairs, Room No. 456-A, Krishi Bhavan, New Delhiby 30th November 2021.

