COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 286

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 104 Crore landmark milestone (1,04,73,52,837) today. More than 66 lakh (66,55,033) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10378731
2nd Dose
9194153
FLWs
1st Dose
18370944
2nd Dose
15855483
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
414472586
2nd Dose
136206857
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
173753422
2nd Dose
94407597
Over 60 years
1st Dose
109104471
2nd Dose
65608593
Cumulative 1st dose administered
726080154
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
321272683
Total
1047352837
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 28thOctober, 2021 (286thDay)
HCWs
1st Dose
151
2nd Dose
11006
FLWs
1st Dose
494
2nd Dose
30004
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
1802841
2nd Dose
2728730
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
431496
2nd Dose
880495
Over 60 years
1st Dose
264700
2nd Dose
505116
1st Dose Administered in Total
2499682
2nd Dose Administered in Total
4155351
Total
6655033
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
