COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 286

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 104 Crore landmark milestone (1,04,73,52,837) today. More than 66 lakh (66,55,033) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10378731 2nd Dose 9194153 FLWs 1st Dose 18370944 2nd Dose 15855483 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 414472586 2nd Dose 136206857 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 173753422 2nd Dose 94407597 Over 60 years 1st Dose 109104471 2nd Dose 65608593 Cumulative 1st dose administered 726080154 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 321272683 Total 1047352837

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 28thOctober, 2021 (286thDay) HCWs 1st Dose 151 2nd Dose 11006 FLWs 1st Dose 494 2nd Dose 30004 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1802841 2nd Dose 2728730 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 431496 2nd Dose 880495 Over 60 years 1st Dose 264700 2nd Dose 505116 1st Dose Administered in Total 2499682 2nd Dose Administered in Total 4155351 Total 6655033

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

****

MV

HFW/COVID Vaccination/28thOctober/6

(Release ID: 1767333)

Visitor Counter : 346





