COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 286

Oct 29, 2021 | Business

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 104 Crore landmark milestone (1,04,73,52,837) today. More than 66 lakh (66,55,033) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10378731

2nd Dose

9194153

FLWs

1st Dose

18370944

2nd Dose

15855483

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

414472586

2nd Dose

136206857

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

173753422

2nd Dose

94407597

Over 60 years

1st Dose

109104471

2nd Dose

65608593

Cumulative 1st dose administered

726080154

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

321272683

Total

1047352837

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 28thOctober, 2021 (286thDay)

HCWs

1st Dose

151

2nd Dose

11006

FLWs

1st Dose

494

2nd Dose

30004

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1802841

2nd Dose

2728730

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

431496

2nd Dose

880495

Over 60 years

1st Dose

264700

2nd Dose

505116

1st Dose Administered in Total

2499682

2nd Dose Administered in Total

4155351

Total

6655033

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

