Canada – Minister Guilbeault to hold a media availability ahead of COP26

Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will hold a media availability to discuss the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which he will be attending in Glasgow from November 1 to November 12, 2021. He will take questions from media representatives.
Event: Media availability
Date: Friday, October 29, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT)
Location: Virtual – Via Zoom
Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Joanna Sivasankaran
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change
819-790-1907
Joanna.Sivasankaran@ec.gc.ca
Media Relations
Environment and Climate Change Canada
819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free)
media@ec.gc.ca