Canada – Minister Guilbeault to hold a media availability ahead of COP26

Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will hold a media availability to discuss the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which he will be attending in Glasgow from November 1 to November 12, 2021. He will take questions from media representatives.

Event: Media availability

Date: Friday, October 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location: Virtual – Via Zoom

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Joanna Sivasankaran

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

819-790-1907

Joanna.Sivasankaran@ec.gc.ca

Media Relations

Environment and Climate Change Canada

819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free)

media@ec.gc.ca