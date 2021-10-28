Yoav Blat Offers Technology-based NYC Real Estate Services Knitted in Human Relationships

His company, APT212 Group, offers tech-based, personalized real estate services in New York City, where he works with a close-knit team to constantly improve his clients experience with buying, selling, and renting a property in NYC. These services include identifying promising opportunities, finding income-producing assets, researching the market, assessing cash flow, negotiating the best deals, providing competitive finance solutions, and optimizing property revenue.

As a young entrepreneur with a history of building successful operations from the ground up, he uses innovative solutions to maximize productivity, growth, and all the other aspects of the real estate business cycle. With Yoavs extensive market knowledge and attention to detail, his company has witnessed exponential growth using new technology innovations to improve the way people buy, sell and rent property in New York City, thus thriving amid all macroeconomic and real estate industry conditions.

During a conversation, Yoav said, We pair innovative technology with todays lifestyle to meet modern demands. Our approach is innovative and customized to our clients specific needs that allows us to serve the citys buyers, sellers, and tenants effectively. We target high-quality investment properties with attractive income-producing potential and improve them through aggressive, hands-on management and targeted value-add initiatives. Our goal is to develop and reposition properties to maximize operating income and generate consistent robust returns.

Yoav earlier served in the Israel Defense Forces and then moved to New York City at age 22 to expand his personal and business goals. His dream is to create an organized, customer-centric experience unique to New York City real estate by combining technology and human relationships. With his companys specialization in investment sales and new developments, he works towards creating new profitable investment opportunities for his clients.

For more information on what and how he does it and his areas of expertise, visit his companys official website https://apt212.com/.

You can also find him at:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/yoav-blat-806b13131



https://www.crunchbase.com/person/yoav-blat

###