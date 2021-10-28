Rhino Play Adds Daily Mile Tracks To Extensive Product List

Offering all-weather running or walking opportunities, the permeable surface naturally drains any surface water, meaning safe use all year round. Tthe Rhino Play team ensure precise measurements to ensure an accurate daily mile track that can be used in all seasons.

Speaking of the new product and its reception so far from clients, Stuart Hunt, Sales Advisor at Rhino Play, commented: “The Daily Mile track has been a real hit with schools who require a safe playground surface that pupils can use to get out in the fresh air and commit to daily exercise. For pupils, it’s important to establish a healthy routine with exercise as much as possible and we believe the Daily Mile Track initiates this without being intimidating for pupils and is a good starting point for children to enjoy daily exercise.”

“We believe the Daily Mile Track is a simple way of getting children outdoors and giving them a focus outside of the classroom and we can’t wait to see the uptake in the product in the near future.”

The physical and mental well-being of children of all ages is important to keep them focused in and out of the classroom. The new Daily Mile track allows pupils to release energy and focus on achieving their daily mile, either before or after the start of the day, and provide them with a routine that can be hugely beneficial for their academic success.

About Rhino Play



Rhino Play is a commercial playground equipment provider to a number of sectors across the UK. They design, manufacture and install many of their own playground creations and also provide bespoke designs for clients looking for something more unique. Creative play is at the heart of what Rhino Play does and they also maximise on the educational benefits of play just as much as the enjoyment factor.

