Une Année Formidable from Philippe & Gabriel

2020 and 2021 have been really difficult years for all and Une Année Formidable, the first single by the artist Philippe & Gabriel, couldn’t better express the emotions and feelings by the author in this period. In these unprecedented times, we all felt a little lost, struggling to adapt to the new reality. The world has changed, people have changed and it seems many cries for help remain unanswered.

Despite the artist’s name, all music and lyrics are the work of one person, a self-taught musician who composed Une Année Formidable during the last months of the year. This song is going to be included in the Philippe & Gabriel debut album entitled Les Rivières Folk, to be released next Spring 2021, a music project completely created in remote working collaboration between several folk, country and jazz artists, from different countries: Toby Wilson (UK), Paul Tooley (USA), Daniel Sadownick (USA) and the Grammy Awards candidate and multi awarded Italian guitarist and composer Roberto Tola (Bob Mintzer, Tom Harrel, Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, Shakatak, Michael Lington and more) who supported and co-arranged the author in several tunes of the album.

About Radiopluggers.com Ltd

We deliver music to over 30,000 verified radio station and press contacts worldwide. We guarantee a professional service, ensuring we maintain our relationships with radio stations and press contacts worldwide. We help musicians get heard and playlisted by an incredible amount of radio stations and reviewed by press contacts worldwide. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver an unparalleled level of promotion on a global scale. We built the world’s biggest verified database of radio station and press contacts and around that, we built a service that helps our artists get their music heard by as many industry contacts as possible.