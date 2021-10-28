Quality Hardware Products at Local Store Fix & Feed

Fix & Feed is a hardware store and home improvement store in Bonham, TX. The business owner wanted to make it more convenient for customers to find all their home improvement needs under one roof. The store offers everything from gardening tools to products of nourishment for animals.

The backbone of Fix & Feed is the entrepreneurial spirit, which recognizes hard work, promotes growth, and rewards excellent service. In 1995, Bobby Hill took control of a shopping mall in Commerce, Texas. He had grown up working in his father’s grocery store in Ladonia and believed a hardware store would be a good anchor tenant for the center and serve both hardware and garden center needs.

Bobby founded Fix & Feed Hardware in 1996 when he took his childhood teachings and retail expertise to a new market, client base, and sector. The new hardware store was a family affair for the entire clan.

Quality customer service and staff were at the forefront of Fix & Feed founding ideals. The second generation of family leadership continues to adhere to these ideas today, almost 25 years after the company’s inception. “If you’re going to provide service, you need to be able to roll up your sleeves and do the work.” “said hardware store Chief Operating Officer, Scott Ward.

Fix & Feed Hardware offers competitive prices, friendly service, and the hardware solution any customer will need to complete each project. They offer over 100 different kinds of hardware in many categories-from nails to locks and paint to plumbing.

As a promise to all Fix & Feed customers, the business always aims to be: approachable, with a competent staff; affordable, with high-quality items that set them apart from the competitors; and, last but not least, accessible, with service available seven days a week.

Fix & Feed, is also a lumber store that sells wood for any type of project, including house remodeling projects. Customers can purchase different kinds of wood depending on what they need. The lumber store also offers retail sales to customers.

On the other hand, Fix & Feed stores are so versatile it is also a tool store full of hardware tools ranging from non-metallic building wires to paint sprayers.

Whether customers need hardware tools, animal feed products, home improvement tools, or any electrical or plumbing supplies, feel free to contact fix & feed stores.