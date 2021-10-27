The 5th Annual Spin Awards: And the 2021 winners are……

The Spin Awards is a phenomenal national event uniting radio, artist, event planners, record label executives, marketing directors, publishers and more within the Christian Gospel Radio Industry from across the world during the Spin Awards Weekend.

ATLANTA – Oct. 25, 2021 – PRLog — The Spin Awards winners represent some of the most dedicated and driven workers in Christian Gospel Radio who spin the Gospel message. Their work ethic and commitment was celebrated this weekend during the 5th Annual Spin Awards Weekend Experience at the beautiful prestigious Sylvia Beard Theatre in Buford, GA and Embassy Suites Hotel. The Spin Awards is the first and only organization that strictly honors workers in the Christian Gospel Radio Industry. The Spin Awards Weekend Experience was a 3-day event that included showcases and workshops.

Winners from the biggest weekend in Christian Gospel Radio include Erica Campbell, winning the coveted Medium-Major Market Show of The Year: for Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell with Co-Host GRIFF. Honoree recognitions were awarded to Hall of Fame inductees, Andre L. Carter, Synergy1 Radio, and Jerry Smith, Flavor 97.3 Radio. This year and the previous year’s Hall of Fame inductees will have their plaques on display at the Chicago Gospel Heritage Music Museum thanks to the generosity of Dr. Stanley Keeble​, Founder of the Chicago Gospel Heritage Music Museum and also to the liaison work of Walt Clark, owner of Steel City Gospel Radio, a Chicago-based station. Other awards included Radio Man of The Year, Emcee N.I.C.E., God’s House of Hip-Hop Radio, Radio Woman of The Year, Derashay Zorn, Kingdom Influencers Radio and the Everett Drake Distinction In Radio Award. Find out who won by viewing the winners list online at https://www.thespinawards.com/ 2021winners/

In addition to celebrating the Spin Awards winners during the official ceremony on Saturday, Oct 23, 2021, The Spin Awards also paid homage to women who work within the Christian Gospel Radio during the inaugural Dope Women In Radio ceremony hosted by Dr. Sonya Hawthorne on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Embassy Suites Hotel.

Other Thursday events included a Quartet Pop-Up concert set featuring Rohn & Reborn, a comedy show featuring Atlanta’s own comedian Sterling Thrill as well as an artist showcase presented by Stellar Awards nominated Gospel Central Radio. Following all the Thursday Spin Awards activities, the celebration spilled over to Friday for a workshop luncheon and The Spin Awards Pre-Ceremony where music ministers poured out to all in attendance and various Spin Awards were awarded to recipients.

For questions regarding the Spin Awards, contact BM Snowden at thespinawardsmail@ gmail.com.

For Spin Awards 2022 sponsorship inquiries, contact MD Vaughn at thespinawardsmail@ gmail.com.

About The Spin Awards

The Spin Awards event was created with the intent of honoring those who spin the gospel message. The event is presented in a way that is uplifting and fun to the audience while bringing glory to God’s Name. The Spin Awards is an offshoot of the Spin Awards Magazine. All entity Spin Awards brands are subsidiaries of Heart 2 Heart Music Ministries of GOD, a non-profit outreach organization.