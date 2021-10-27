AACO Announces New President

The AACO Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Dr. Melonie Clemmons, OD of Ellijay, Georgia, has been appointed President of the organization.

Immediate Past-President, AACO, Dr. Vincent Facchiano, states, “Dr. Clemmons brings both personal passion and volunteer leadership experience to the AACO board, and she has been an excellent asset to the association from serving as a volunteer program speaker to reinventing our flagship publication by leading the AACO Journal Task Force. Her demonstrated leadership shines through as she serves on the board and co-chairs the AACO magazine committee. Her commitment to AACO has been incredible as she clearly understands the needs of our profession and the future vision of the association. AACO’s board of directors is thrilled with Dr. Clemmons’ appointment as we work hand-in-hand with our supporters to serve our dedicated members and craft an inclusive and effective organization,” says Facchiano.

Her role as President is effective immediately and runs through May 2023. “Serving on the AACO board and being appointed to this role is truly an honor,” says Clemmons. “As a long-term member of AACO, I am drawn to this association that plays an important part in advancing the corporate optometry community. AACO has been so meaningful to me, both professionally and personally. Through AACO I have made so many connections and life-long friends. I am thrilled to take an active approach with the AACO board in leading and creating a strong future for the association and for all corporate optometrists. My leadership goal is to honor those who have served before me by building on their hard work and accomplishments. AACO continues to develop as we enter a new decade of growth and focus on the corporate OD community and developing the medical model of practice. I am thrilled to use my professional and volunteer-leadership experience as well as my personal passion to further advance corporate optometrists and serve the AACO members,” she said.

Dr. Clemmons has been a member of AACO since 2014, was its 2018 Member of the Year, and has been actively involved in the association’s educational programs and committees. An experienced volunteer leader and AACO board member, Dr. Clemmons also serves on the board of the Georgia Optometric Association and was a member of the Walmart Advisory Board from 2005 to 2007.

