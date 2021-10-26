Datatel Expands Modular IVR Payments To Provide More Flexible Pay-By-Phone Options to Businesses

Datatel Communications Inc. and Datatel Inc (in Canada) a leader in IVR Payments and Payment Technology for over 20 years today announced the expansion of its Modular IVR Payments to provide businesses with a wider range of payment options.

Datatel’s CryptoIVRTM PRO enables businesses with the ability to offer their customers a highly secure and PCI compliant Self-Service method to pay by phone 24/7 with their credit card, debit card or eCheck ACH, and to store their cards for future payments.

In addition, Datatel’s CryptoIVRTM PRO supports over 15 payment gateway and processors as well as some of the leading processor neutral tokenization vendors, thus providing businesses with the flexibility to continue to use the payment processor of their choice.

Datatel understands that no two businesses are created equal therefore Datatel’s CryptoIVRTM PRO IVR Payments includes a wealth of features so that businesses can configure the exact functionality that the business needs and offertheir customers a seamless payment experience. Its modular architecture allows businesses to be up and running quickly with a “made to order” experience configured on a “ready-made” budget and timeline.

Its many features include:

Delivered as Software-as-a-Service. Compatible with all phone systems. Plus, there’s no hardware or software for business to buy or set up.

Tailor the message flow to fit the businesses desired payment process.Messaging is branded for the business and is studio recorded by professional voice talent.

Offers callers Multilanguage support

Offers callers the option to receive a Text Receipts for payments.

Offers caller the option to Transfer Out to your staff at any point for live customer assistance

Callers can make Multiple Payments on the same call for different accounts.

Offers callers Split Payments

Accept entry of multiple customer Payment Reference Numbers to support Customer Validation and Look-up for presentation of balances, routing of payments, or updating of vaulted card data.

Present multiple balances, apply enhanced payment handling rules such as for zero balance, cash accounts, max/min payments and more.

Collect Opt-Ins for recurring payments

Web Reporting Portal for download or auditing of extended transaction data

“We are committed to providing businesses with the flexibility to configure their IVR Payments applications to their unique business requirements without having to resort to the expense associated with custom development” said Barnard Crespi, co-founder, and Co-CEO at Datatel.

About Datatel Communications Inc

Twenty-five years ago, we launched Datatel with the vision to deliver innovative payment software, and secure IVR communication solutions to help our clients become more agile, profitable, secure, and successful.

Datatel’s IVR Payments, Payment Technology, and transaction automation solutions are employed globally by thousands of businesses, healthcare providers, academic institutions, government, software companies, and service providers.

Our success comes from investing in our people, our customers, our partners, and technology. With a focus on innovation, we have arrived at a service delivery model that guarantees our customers’ satisfaction.