Royal11 Announces Takeover of Ultimate11, Their Platform, Users and All Their Operations

In a statement, the directors of Ultimate11 say that: On behalf of the whole team behind Ultimate11, we would like to thank all users who have been playing and wish you the best of luck in the future. With this merger, we are stopping our services on Ultimate11 and all users can continue enjoying the services on Royal11 after the complete merger, all user winnings and deposits will still be available there.

The CEO of Royal11 says in a statement that: The merger with Ultimate11 will reinforce our operations and expand our offerings to a vast number of users across India. Well have more challenges to accomplish and surely endeavour for a better user experience thatll lead us forward in the Fantasy Sports market.

Royal11 is a Gujarat-based Fantasy Sports Operator and the flagship product of Impaxivie Technology Private Limited. Royal11s business operations, features and service offerings have continuously evolved to meet the unique demands of their users and the growing Fantasy Sports market. The operator is solely focused on the expansion of user excitement by offering a vast range of league options.

After the merger, Royal11 will be handling all the operations, users and responsibilities previously active under Ultimate11. With both platforms operating in the same industry with similar offerings this merger will create opportunities for further growth and surely satisfy the users who can enjoy a larger platform with broader offerings. For example, live playing experience, 24/7 customer support service, frequent giveaways and exciting offerings.

A few pointers to summarize the upcoming merger:



 During the merger with Royal11, Ultimate11 will not launch any matches on their platform.



 Ultimate11 will accept and clear all the money withdrawal requests until the merging is under process. After the merger is done, all the new requests will be handled by the Royal11 operational team.



 On the day of the merger, all the operations, functionalities and activities will be disabled on Ultimate11 and the user will be directed to Royal11.



 All users will be able to log in to Royal11 with the same ID and Password as they used on Ultimate11.

More information about Royal11s offerings, sport options, and how to play details, can be found on the official website: https://royal11.live

For further enquiries, contact: business ( @ ) royal11 dot live

###