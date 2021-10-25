CapitaLand reinforces sustainability commitment by deepening CapitaLand Hope Foundation’s community support for environmental causes

CHF is contributing S$500,000 to a first-of-its-kind green showcase, named Green Grove, at National Library Boards (NLB) next-generation sustainability-focused library, Choa Chu Kang Public Library, at Lot One Shoppers Mall. A first in a Singapore library, the Green Grove features an Augmented Reality (AR) Learning Trail where visitors can interact with AR content and learn about Singapores wildlife and natural landscapes. There will be a Hydroponics Showcase where workshops will be held to foster interest in urban farming solutions and food security in Singapore. A Climate Action Corner displays information on climate change to educate the importance of protecting the environment and provide inspiration on minimising ones carbon footprint. Visitors can also access real-time environmental and nature-related information such as weather forecasts, air quality and bio-diversity activities on a live statistics display.

The Green Grove is a key feature of the revamped Choa Chu Kang Public Library which will be officially reopened by guest-of-honour Minister for Communications and Information, Ms Josephine Teo, on 27 October 2021, and to the public on 28 October 2021. Green Grove aims to reach out to more than 130,000 visitors within the first year. Guided tours of the Green Grove will also be held by NLB.

CHFs support also includes NLBs biannual Green Market and annual Great Make-Over Project. The first Green Market entitled Green Market: SG Tech Food Fest, featuring both online and physical programmes will run from 12 to 14 November 2021. Children aged 5 to 9 can learn about food waste under CHFs new CapitaLand Environmental Educational Programme conducted by CapitaLand staff volunteers. Parents can register their children for sessions to be held on 13 November 2021 and 14 November 2021. The Great Make-Over Project which is scheduled to start in December 2021, involves the community in co-solutioning to reimagine and reinvent spaces to promote sustainable living, with expert advice from green organisations.

Mr Tan Seng Chai, Executive Director of CHF, who is also Chief Corporate and People Officer of CapitaLand Investment[1], said: At CapitaLand, we place sustainability at the core of everything we do. As a socially responsible company, we work to bring about positive and lasting change through equipping our communities with greater environmental consciousness. Since 2005, CHF has supported more than 456,000 beneficiaries including children and seniors in need. CHFs contribution for NLBs next-generation sustainability-focused library, dovetails with our expansion of CHFs support beyond children and seniors in need to environmental causes. Through educational programmes for children conducted by our staff volunteers, we aim to inculcate the importance of protecting our planet, as well as inspire them to take collective action to combat climate change. We will continue to step up our efforts to build an inclusive and sustainable society for future generations.

Mr Ng Cher Pong, Chief Executive Officer of NLB, said: Our libraries promote active learning and information literacy for the community. With a focus on sustainability for Choa Chu Kang Public Library, we hope it can become a place for all walks of life to come and learn more about protecting the environment. We would like to thank CapitaLand Hope Foundation for supporting the librarys Green Grove as well as rallying staff volunteers to educate the community on adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

CapitaLand Environmental Education Programme



CapitaLand Environmental Education Programme aims to raise environmental awareness among the young, including climate change issues and how they can adopt environment-friendly practices such as reducing, recycling and upcycling food waste. CapitaLand staff volunteers will be trained to conduct the programme through engaging storytelling and interactive activities.

The programme will kickstart on 23 October 2021 and aims to reach more than 300 pre-school children from My First Skool centres supported under Bright Horizons Fund[2]. Children will learn how to reduce food waste through virtual sessions.

Ms Louisa Chng, Chief Child Support Officer of NTUC First Campus, said: “Bright Horizons Fund is honoured to be partnering with CapitaLand to pilot its Environmental Education Programme for our beneficiaries, as part of our Food and Nutrition Programme. We believe that good sustainability habits should be cultivated from a young age and are happy to be a part of this meaningful initiative to benefit the families under our care.”

Other environmental support by CHF



As a strong advocate of volunteerism, CapitaLand staff are granted three days of Volunteer Service Leave to contribute their time for environment-related initiatives, in addition to charities that support children and the seniors. This month, CHF will start using BioCane bento boxes for its ongoing CapitaLand #LoveOurSeniors initiative which provides meals to seniors in need in Singapore.

CHF is also supporting environmental initiatives in China and India. In China, CHF collaborated with the local community to organise a 2021 CapitaLand Young Architect and China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Net-Zero Carbon Building Design Competition to encourage students from top universities in Guangzhou to play their part towards shaping a greener community by contributing their designs for the built environment. Participants are to incorporate sustainable materials in their architectural sketches for net-zero carbon buildings. Selected designs will be adopted for buildings to be developed around Jiulong Lake in China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City.

In India, through collective efforts by the community and funding from CHF, the Kadugodi Tree Park in Whitefield, Bangalore was rejuvenated and spruced up for a greener neighbourhood. Staff volunteers from Bangalore helped to plant new trees, and built stone benches, birdbaths and kerbstone paths.

Since 2008, CHF has been building its Hope Schools with green features. CapitaLand Muchuan Green Hope School in Sichuan, China is CHFs first Green Hope School and first award-winning environment-friendly Hope School. The hilly landscape of the area was incorporated into the schools building design and local recycled materials were used in the construction of the school. The use of natural daylight was also maximised to reduce the need for artificial lighting. CapitaLand Tan Tay Kindergarten in Long An Province, Vietnam was built with local sustainable materials. Ventilation blocks provide a beautiful façade and natural lighting. CHF will continue to build more CapitaLand Hope Schools with sustainability features.

Notes:



[1] CapitaLand Investment, the real estate investment management business of CapitaLand Group, was listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 20 September 2021.

[2] Bright Horizons Fund is a charity fund established by NTUC First Campus to provide financial support for pre-school children from low-income families.

###