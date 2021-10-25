Intertops Poker Halloween Special includes 100 Free Spins, No Deposit Required

30 Free Spins on The Magic Shoppe
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: GHOST1
40 Free Spins on Under the Bed
Min. deposit $35
Coupon code: GHOST2
50 Free Spins on Wild Drops
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: GHOST3
100 Free Spins on Stacked
No deposit required
(FREE to players that have claimed first three bonuses)
Wagering requirement: 30X.
15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS
All players get 15 free blackjack bets October 25th to 31st. The free bets are for $2 each and are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21 (under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section). They can win up to $250 with their free bets (wagering requirement: 25X).
VIEW OR DOWNLOAD VIDEO VERSION OF THIS STORY.