CryptoSlots Spooktacular $333 Halloween Bonus Can Be Played on Any of Its Provably Fair Slots

Up to $333 Cash Bonus

$333 on deposits of $600+

$111 on deposits of $250 – $599

$44 on deposits of $125 – $249

$15 on deposits $40 – $124

Bonus code: HALLOWEEN

Bonus can be played on any slot game and can be claimed up to 3x per day.

Wagering requirement 35x.

Winners in this months Crypto Lotto will be drawn on Halloween. Players automatically earn lotto tickets when they play any game in the casino. Every month, 20 randomly drawn winners win cash and tokens to play the $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger slot. First prize is always guaranteed to be at least $10,000 but this month is expected to be over $13,000.

View or download video version of this story.