Missing woman in Hung Hom located *********************************



A woman who went missing in Hung Hom has been located.

Chan Cheuk-ting Jessica, aged 27, went missing after she left her residence in Oi Man Estate on October 14 morning. Her family made a report to Police on October 15.

The woman was located in Ho Man Tin Estate last night (October 24). She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.