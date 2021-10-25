Hong Kong – LegCo to consider Film Censorship (Amendment) Bill 2021

LegCo to consider Film Censorship (Amendment) Bill 2021 *******************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (October 27) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, the Second Reading debate on the Film Censorship (Amendment) Bill 2021 will resume. If the Bill is supported by Members and receives its Second Reading, it will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bill and its report is adopted by the Council, the Bill will be set down for the Third Reading.

On Member’s motion, Members will debate the Valedictory Motion. The motion, to be moved by Ms Starry Lee, states: “That this Council concludes its work and wishes for the smooth formation of the Seventh Legislative Council to continue to serve the people of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Committee on Rules of Procedure, Mr Paul Tse, will present the “Committee on Rules of Procedure of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Progress Report for the period October 2020 to October 2021” and address the Council.

Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.

The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the “Webcast” system on the LegCo Website. To observe the proceedings of the meeting at the LegCo Complex, members of the public may call 3919 3399 during office hours to reserve seats.