Jorge Zuñiga Blanco discusses creating multicultural marketing for the holiday period

Data from customer relationship management and data management platforms will answer many questions that may arise during the strategic process and lay the foundation for a well-informed campaign.

Multicultural marketing has opened new avenues for brands to connect with their consumers outside of their target audience. The purpose of this is to target specific consumer segments based on sociocultural patterns and creating a deeper emotional connection that increases the chance of conversions. Jorge Zuñiga Blanco, an entrepreneur and expert in sales and marketing, provides insight into preparing marketing solutions that can be accepted by different cultures simultaneously.

The importance of multicultural marketing has increased significantly over the past decade. Demographic changes and the growth of increasingly diverse generations break new ground and change the way we connect with our audience. Companies must innovate and create new strategies that allow them to fit in with their audience and get closer to it, asserts Zuñiga.

Companies are increasingly pushing their work to improve diversity as they seek to ensure that their organization, supply chain, and advertising more accurately represent the audience they serve. People want to see themselves reflected and see brands with different points of view. It is now the job of companies to create meaningful and emotionally connecting communication flows by focusing on an increasingly diverse, increasingly younger and increasingly online audience through social networks.

Multicultural campaigns are a great way to build relationships with specific audiences. Even small businesses can benefit by strengthening their value with the unique knowledge they have about different local cultural groups.

Practicing empathy is a basic pillar of marketing. Therefore, it is necessary that your employees really know what it is like to be in the place of your customers. By having a diverse team that can effectively contextualize your marketing campaign to a specific ethnicity or culture, your content will flow naturally with the rest of your campaigns and will never give the impression that it was created for any purpose other than to meet the needs of your audience.

Your database will show different segments of consumers. By combining this data with advanced analytics, you can not only identify segments you can interact with, but you can also go a step further and find correlations, times of the day with more engagement, or a key trait that leads to conversions. Explains Zuñiga, Data from customer relationship management and data management platforms will answer many questions that may arise during the strategic process and lay the foundation for a well-informed campaign.

If you cant hire a person who can represent the minority group your campaign is targeting, the next best option is to interview people who can. The best way to do this is to reach out to people in your network, social circle, or family and ask them a few questions about the challenges they face as part of a minority.

The success of a multicultural marketing strategy depends on the target channels. This will be based on the demographic and psychographic characteristics of the audience, but choosing the right channel for the audience will be vital and will require research. On the other hand, the launch schedule should take into account the participation times, the preferred day of the week and the frequency of participation of the target consumer.

Multicultural marketing will very rarely be a unique strategy. Focusing on specific cultural groups and their needs will be a topic that you will go through and modify consistently in your brand identity. Analyze campaign performance across different zones and in multiple languages (if needed) to identify areas for improvement. Modify the message a little and relaunch it when the opportunity presents itself. Its a wise thing to incorporate analytics across the landscape to analyze performance in near real-time. This will provide you with accurate data and reports to optimize and improve the performance of your campaign.

Over the years, leading brands have launched multicultural campaigns that speak directly to specific ethnic groups and resonate with their essence. With the growth of multicultural audiences we live in today, its the ideal time for brands to invest in culturally specific campaigns and strategies. Keep in mind everything we have talked about in these lines and get inspired by the best multicultural marketing campaigns that exist to achieve the emotional connection with your audience that you always wanted.

About Jorge Zuñiga Blanco

Jorge Zuñiga Blanco is a leading eCommerce expert who has provided his services to growing organizations throughout the world. He has a diverse background of industries to his credit, giving him the ability to relate and contribute to business owners in a variety of markets. He has more than 20 years in the eCommerce industry and, for the past nine, has dedicated his expertise and knowledge to helping executives and managers develop their business.