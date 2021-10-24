Hong Kong – COVID-19 vaccination activities held in Yuen Long, Central & Western districts (with photos)

COVID-19 vaccination activities held in Yuen Long, Central & Western districts (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Following the provision of a COVID-19 vaccination service at shopping malls in Kwun Tong and Lok Fu earlier, the Government’s outreach vaccination team today (October 23) provided the BioNTech vaccination service to residents at a temporary vaccination area in a shopping mall in Yuen Long.

Meanwhile, senior citizens taking part in a vaccination event for elderly persons in Central and Western District received jabs after a health talk and medical consultation in Sheung Wan. Those who opted to receive Sinovac or BioNTech vaccinations were then arranged to receive their jabs at the Community Vaccination Centres at Java Road Sports Centre or Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre respectively.

The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, went to Yuen Long and Sheung Wan to encourage people to get vaccinated and to express his thanks to participants, representatives of the organisers and supporting groups.

Under the threat posed by mutant strains, Mr Nip appealed to members of the public to get vaccinated early in a bid to reduce their risk of falling seriously ill and dying should they get infected.

Members of the public can receive COVID-19 vaccination through various channels. All eligible persons can collect same-day tickets. They can get vaccinated without prior bookings at the CVCs. People may also make reservations and choose their preferred time slots to receive the Sinovac vaccine or the BioNTech vaccine through the designated website of the Vaccination Programme (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk), or they can receive the Sinovac vaccine through private doctors or clinics participating in the Programme.

In addition, the seven COVID-19 Vaccination Stations at public hospitals operate from 10am to 7pm on weekdays except public holidays, with no lunch break. The last vaccination is at 6.30pm.