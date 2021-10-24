Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Sheung Shui (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Sheung Shui (with photo) *****************************************************************



Police today (October 23) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Sheung Shui.

Yip Wan-fuk, aged 30, went missing after he left his residence in Cheung Wah Estate on October 19. His family made a report to Police on October 21.

He is about 1.7 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a round face with yellow complexion, short brown hair and with tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeve shirt, black pants, brown shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3128 or 6273 5787 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.