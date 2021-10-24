Canada – Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (October 22, 2021)

Media advisory
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update to be given by Public Health Agency of Canada officials at October 22, 2021 news conference.
October 22, 2021, OTTAWA, ON – Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
October 22, 2021
Time
11:00 AM (EDT)
Location
The news conference will be virtual only.
Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 8739415#
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
Media Inquiries:
Media Relations
Public Health Agency of Canada
613-957-2983
media@hc-sc.gc.ca