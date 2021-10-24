Canada – Canada announces accelerated delivery of COVID-19 paediatric vaccine pending regulatory authorization

Pfizer submitted an application to Health Canada for regulatory review of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine COMIRNATY for children aged 5-11. This is an important step toward providing additional protection for our young Canadians.

October 21, 2021 – Gatineau, Quebec – Public Services and Procurement Canada

Throughout the pandemic, the Government of Canada has worked closely with vaccine manufacturers to negotiate the delivery of vaccines to Canada as quickly as possible.

The Government of Canada and Pfizer have agreed to an accelerated delivery schedule of this vaccine, pending regulatory authorization. Specifically, Pfizer and BioNTech have shared that deliveries of 2.9 million doses will begin shortly after regulatory authorization so that Canada receives enough doses to administer a first shot for all eligible children.

The Government of Canada will continue to closely monitor the evolution of COVID-19 vaccines and work with vaccine suppliers to access new formulations as quickly as possible, so we can finish the fight against COVID-19.