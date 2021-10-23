Digitawise Partners with Klaviyo

With more than 25 thousand e-commerce stores using the email marketing automation platform, Klaviyo is known for changing the way marketers and brands operate, by providing in-depth data on the customer journey.

The digital and eCommerce marketing agency explained that this partnership with Klaviyo will provide tremendous value to their current as well as prospective clients, as the platform will enable them to engage with their customers wherever they are.

Stav Sarandiev, Chief Marketing Officer at Digitawise said, “Klaviyo shares our core values of a customer-first approach based on personalized experience, scalable customer infrastructure, and complete ownership of data and relationships. Klaviyo is more than just email software, it allows you to interact with your customers on any channel – email, web, SMS, and social – and segment your customer base in a way that no other platform can do.”

“Our next step will be to introduce Klaviyo to our network, as we’re constantly working on expanding, launching new services, and introducing digital innovations for our clients. As such, we’re incredibly excited to be working with Klaviyo, who’ve managed to build a high-profile platform for consumers and businesses alike”, Stav added.

Digitawise is a digital marketing agency with a core mission to make every interaction between the client’s company and customers meaningful. Digitawise tailors each project to suit their clients’ needs, big or small, from branding, through web design and development, to digital marketing services.

The partnership with Klaviyo will bring even greater results for the clients’ businesses, as email automation can bring many benefits to the brands, including but not limited to increasing the landing page efficiency and conversation rate, getting more sales-ready leads through nurturing, improving customer retention, and delivering better customer service.

“Working alongside Klaviyo will show our commitment to excellence and help us support and grow our clients’ businesses. It sure is a reflection of our determination to see our clients succeed in the digital realm too” said David Flagg, Director of Business Development at Digitawise. .

About Digitawise

Digitawise is a full-service digital ecommerce and marketing agency. We work together with our clients to understand their individual needs and elevate the value of their brands. We create uniquely designed online stores, advertising campaigns, and editorial contents that drive engagement and awareness. We are a team of overachievers, constantly pushing the boundaries for our clients. When you partner with us, you get more than a contract. We are committed to your success.