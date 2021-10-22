Leaders from across the world congratulate India on crossing the 100 crore vaccination milestone

Leaders from across the world congratulated India on crossing the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations today, terming it a huge and extraordinary accomplishment.

In what is a huge accomplishment not just for your country but the world, India hit the one billion mark of COVID-19 vaccination doses. On behalf of the people of Bhutan, I congratulate India! @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/1Af27xKOOF pic.twitter.com/zVcRRECc6S — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) October 21, 2021

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi, the medical community & frontliners of #India for achieving this mammoth task. The way forward & adjusting to the new normal while staying safe is highly dependent on a successful vaccination drive. Congratulations on reaching this milestone. https://t.co/ISMGYQqbmN — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) October 21, 2021

Congratulations to India, which has now administered 1 billion Covid-19 vaccines. Vaccine accessibility is key to building back better and stronger. — Dr. Lazarus Chakwera (@LAZARUSCHAKWERA) October 21, 2021

Congratulations to @narendramodi on leading India’s successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign that has now administered more than 1 billion vaccines to the Indian people. These life-saving vaccines are helping us all defeat the global pandemic.

🇮🇱💉🇮🇳 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) October 21, 2021

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and government of India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines, displaying the innovation and solidarity of the Indian people. Thank you also, India, for supporting Maldives’ Covid-19 recovery and vaccination efforts. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) October 21, 2021

We congratulate India for the extraordinary accomplishment of administering one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I applaud India’s successes in fighting COVID-19 at home and for its efforts to help end the pandemic in the Indo-Pacific region and well beyond. https://t.co/SJZKVlhCjU — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 21, 2021

Congratulations to India on administering their 1 billionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine! We applaud India’s commitment to ramp up vaccine production for export and use worldwide. With the #Quad, the U.S. and India are working together to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic. — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 21, 2021

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 for administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations – a historic milestone! — ForeignMinisterBhutan (@FMBhutan) October 21, 2021

Congratulations India on crossing 1 billion of administered doses of the Covid vaccine. It is an important milestone in the global fight against Covid-19 that will inspire other countries🇮🇳💉🌏 @IndiainSpain https://t.co/bTEJHh3CbM — Maria Ubach Font (@mubachfont) October 21, 2021

India has achieved a remarkable feat as it hit the 1 bn mark in administering #COVID19 vaccines. As vaccination drive continues in #India & #SriLanka, under the leadership of PM @narendramodi & Pres @GotabayaR, looking fwd to the early revival of tourism between our two nations — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) October 21, 2021

Congratulations to External Affairs Minister of India 🇮🇳 @DrSJaishankar and our Indian friends for reaching the target of 1 billion COVID-19 #vaccination! Truly admirable achievement! 👍 — Battsetseg Batmunkh (@BattsetsegBatm2) October 21, 2021

***

DS/AKJ/AK

(Release ID: 1765620)

Visitor Counter : 414





