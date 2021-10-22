AMG Exec Mark S. Berry Named To Jury For The 2022 Global Short Film Awards Held At The 75th Cannes Film Festival

We are honoured to have Mark Berry return again to the judging platform for the GSFA programme. Mark brings a vast breadth of expertise and experience in film & music, said Aquino. We are thankful to the 2022 esteemed jury for making the time to celebrate our renewed commitment to artistically ambitious filmmaking within the short category and thrilled the jury members will be able to share their wealth of knowledge with this years filmmakers who are creating groundbreaking short form cinema. We cant wait for the jury to join us in Cannes in May, 2022 and be a part of GSFAs history.

Berry states It is a thrill to return to the GSFA festival under any circumstances, but it is with great relish and anticipation I look forward to jury duty. I am honoured to be named to the 2022 jury. The GSFA has always been a festival that showcases bold and daring short film cinema on a global stage. Its commitment to celebrating small independent short films has had such a significant impact on my career and many others. I look forward to seeing the movies and working with my fellow jury members and Andres Aquino to celebrate the best of this years short film cinema from all over the world.

About Global Short Film Awards:



Established in 2015, GSFA recognizes excellence in short films under 15 minutes long in a variety of subjects. Filmmakers can submit their films in 2D and/or 3-D format in one or more subject category. The competition is open to both amateur and professional filmmakers from around the world. Films, including titles and credits, must be in English or in any language with English subtitles. The competition is held annually in Cannes, France in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival and provides creative filmmakers with a platform to showcase their work thereby gaining exposure and recognition as well as connecting with decision makers in the industry for possible further business, distribution and purchase.

GSF Awards Gala and Luxury Fashion Shows



The Awards Gala



Saturday May 14, 2022



Cannes, France

About Cannes Film Festival:



The Festival de Cannes has been celebrating cinema for more than 70 years. Over the years, the Association Française du Festival International du Film has been able to change whilst keeping the essence of the Festival: a passion for cinema, the discovery of new talent and the enthusiasm of festival goers and professionals from the whole world who come to contribute to the making and distribution of films. The 75th edition of the next Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 to 28, 2022.

About Mark S. Berry & AMG:



AMG is a leading Toronto-based entertainment & media company with an unparalleled client list of artists and content creators across film, television, music and digital media. Led by an experienced and innovative management team, AMG was formed in 1998 by international record & film producer, engineer & mixer Mark S. Berry and operates under his leadership as Chairman. Berry, whose extensive production, engineering & re-mixing talents has earned him 36 international gold & platinum records for such notable Grammy & Juno nominated musical icons as, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Yes, Boy George, Billy Idol, Kool & The Gang, Cameo, Carly Simon, Joan Jett & many, many more. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with satellite offices in NYC, Hong Kong & Beijing.

Since its founding, AMG Visuals has executive produced, financed or distributed several feature length film projects, including the live-concert film “Drake: Homecoming” distributed internationally through the AMC theatre chain and the upcoming “General Two Gun” multi-episodic TV series; and has almost an equal amount in development. AMG Visuals enjoys a long term distribution output deal with Factory Film Studio in Canada and distributes content digitally around the world through established output partnerships with iTunes (Apple TV), Amazon, Shaw Cable, Bell Media, FandangoNOW, Hoopla and AVOD partners Vudu & Movie Central.

Through its partner companies, including award-winning global creative music supervision agency AttackTrax, AMG also provides clients with unique music advertising, music brand integration and marketing opportunities across traditional, social media, mobile, film, television and gaming platforms. Already the owner of an extensive music publishing catalogue 50% owned by BMG Music, AMG’s mission is to target potential acquisitions in the music, film & television industries ranging from independent record labels, artists, writers, DVD, feature length films, extreme sports content to purchases in the music publishing sector. AMG’s focus is music distribution through its deal with Universal Music Group Distribution, the insertions of music into international feature film & television, as well as the development of reality based and documentary television programming.

About AttackTrax:



AttackTrax is one of the world’s leading providers of 100% pre-cleared production music in all media. AttackTrax is committed to quality and offers 5,000+ tracks of music in all genres from world renowned music publishing catalogues. Previous AttackTrax insertions have included Making of The Matrix Reloaded, Coach Carter, Urban Legend, Harvard Man, Dawsons Creek, Roswell, MTV, Viacom, VH1 and many more including major sports programs internationally. Attacktrax has been designed as a state-of-the-art, automated, online customer experience and decision engine that functions on all platforms and complements an already world-class AttackTrax brand.

