Pirates Dinner Adventure introduces Jewel, a 1920s-inspired speakeasy

Step through a secret bookcase passage and into the 1920s, prohibition style, at Jewel. This classy cocktail lounge will transport you to glitter and gold of Vegas, right here in Orlando. Its the only speakeasy to feature dueling pianos and charity gaming.

Jewels full-service cash bar includes a variety of wines, beers, liquors and specialty cocktails such as Ritz of New York, The Beryl James, Madam Talias Punch and flights. Delectable small bites including Charcuterie Plates, Midnight Seafood Sampler, Twilight Salad and more are served during select hours.

“Jewel is bringing the excitement and glam of old Vegas to I-Drive, said Skyler Rankin, director of sales and marketing for the attraction. Between the live music, classy lounge area, specialty cocktails and the charity gaming, it feels like youve stepped right into the glamourous 1920s!

Guests must be 21+ to enter and cover is $5. Jewel is open from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

For even more Vegas-style fun, guests can attend Teatro Martini, a burlesque-inspired comedy dinner show. Teatro Martini features pole dancers, hula hoop artists, comedians, magicians and jugglers. The shows dance numbers are based on cult-favorites such as Risky Business and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The best part? Guests receive free cover to Jewel with the purchase of Teatro Martini tickets.

For more information on Jewel, visit https://jewelorlando.com/.

For more information on Teatro Martini, or to book your tickets, visit https://teatromartinifl.com/.

About Pirates Dinner Adventure



Pirates Dinner Adventure is an interactive, family-friendly dinner theater that has been entertaining the Orlando area for 25 years. The thrilling dinner show is packed full of entertaining stories, impressive acrobatics and amusing characters. The newly-renovated theater now accommodates up to 700 guests and its tiered seating offers a perfect view for any guest. In addition to its Orlando location, the attraction also hosts shows in Buena Park, California. To learn more or book tickets, visit www.piratesdinneradventure.com.

###