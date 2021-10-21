Pazusoft Announces the Release of Spotify Converter for Windows

Pazusoft, a flourishing supplier of music converter has announced the launch of their new release, Spotify Converter for Windows – easy to use software that allows the users to convert music from Spotify to plain MP3 format or other formats such as M4A, WAV, FLAC, OGG, AIFF.

Spotify is known to be one of the most popular music streaming platforms, however users have limited control rights on listening to music on Spotify. This limited music experience is related to the protection which Spotify adds to its content for preventing users from copying and sharing the songs to other devices. Besides, free users on Spotify cannot download songs to play offline which limits access to song entertainment at places with limited internet connectivity. Adding to this, a user has to first install the application to get access to songs on Spotify.

To ease the experience of listening to the songs from the gigantic list on Spotify and simplify the restricted process, Pazu Spotify converter for Windows offers a desktop solution. This allows a user to convert Spotify songs, albums, podcasts or playlists to their convenient choice of MP3, M4A, WAV, FLAC, OGG and AIFF, without losing the quality of the songs. With the Pazu Spotify Converter, users do not have to worry about the restriction, as the users can transfer the converted or downloaded Spotify songs to other devices.

Download Process of Pazu Spotify Converter for Windows

Users do not need technical knowledge to download the songs from Pazu Spotify Converter for Windows. They only have to select the songs to the converter interface and convert to their chosen option.

All a user has to do is download, install and launch the Pazu Spotify Convert on their Windows device. Once it is installed, the users can drag & drop Spotify songs, albums or playlists to Pazu Spotify Converter interface. Since the default format for songs is MP3, the user will view the added songs in this format, however, they can choose from the available options of M4A, WAV, FLAC, OGG, AIFF and change the format as per their need. Once the users choose the format, they just have to click on the Convert button to start downloading Spotify music in the format as chosen.

Features and Benefit of Pazu Spotify Converter for Windows:

Users can download songs and convert them on their desktop or laptop, whenever and whenever they want using the Pazu Spotify Converter for Windows. They can listen to the downloaded songs offline anytime, anywhere with the Pazu Spotify Converter. Songs, albums, playlists, podcasts from Spotify are supported to download using Pazusoft Converter. And with it, users can easily save Spotify tracks. The downloaded songs would be available at 320kbps audio quality.

Users do not need a premium Spotify account to have access to the songs, albums, e-books, playlists of podcasts available on this platform. Spotify free users can convert the songs to MP3 with the help of Pazu Spotify Converter for Windows and can play them with any music player or transfer to any other device.

Pazu Spotify Converter for Windows puts a lot of emphasis on the download speed of music and its quality. Besides, the converter eases the downloading process and provides ID3 tag information to the songs, which mentions the song title, album, artist, genre, year to name a few. Users can easily set the Spotify converter to automatically sort downloaded songs by album or artist.

About Pazusoft

Pazusoft is a flourishing supplier providing music converter and video converter tools. If you want to know more about PazuSoft, please visit https://www.pazusoft.com/.